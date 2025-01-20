 Skip to main content
Ben Johnson pursuing another high-profile assistant for his Bears staff

January 20, 2025
by Grey Papke
Ben Johnson at a press conference

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson answers a question before OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ben Johnson appears to be trying to assemble quite the staff as he takes over as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Johnson is pursuing former New Orleans Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi as his special teams coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rizzi remains in the frame for the permanent job with the Saints, but could land in Chicago if he does not get it.

If Rizzi does wind up in Chicago, he could be reunited with Dennis Allen, the man he replaced as Saints head coach.

Johnson appears determined to land a set of experienced assistants. Allen and Rizzi have plenty of NFL know-how and have both been head coaches before, even if Rizzi’s tenure was on an interim basis.

Rizzi will attract widespread interest as a special teams coordinator, so the Bears will likely face some competition. He has also interviewed for at least one other head coaching job, though he is not seen as being among the favorites to get it.