Ben Johnson pursuing another high-profile assistant for his Bears staff

Ben Johnson appears to be trying to assemble quite the staff as he takes over as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Johnson is pursuing former New Orleans Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi as his special teams coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rizzi remains in the frame for the permanent job with the Saints, but could land in Chicago if he does not get it.

Bears also are heavily pursuing former Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their special teams coach, per sources. He has interest from over a half-dozen teams but if Rizzi doesn’t land a head coaching job, Chicago is his potential landing spot. https://t.co/ErIQmZ3te9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2025

If Rizzi does wind up in Chicago, he could be reunited with Dennis Allen, the man he replaced as Saints head coach.

Johnson appears determined to land a set of experienced assistants. Allen and Rizzi have plenty of NFL know-how and have both been head coaches before, even if Rizzi’s tenure was on an interim basis.

Rizzi will attract widespread interest as a special teams coordinator, so the Bears will likely face some competition. He has also interviewed for at least one other head coaching job, though he is not seen as being among the favorites to get it.