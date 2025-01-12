Darren Rizzi interviews for head coaching job with another NFL team

It may not necessarily be the New Orleans Saints or bust for Darren Rizzi.

The New York Jets announced on Saturday that they have completed a head coaching interview with Rizzi. The 54-year-old Rizzi closed out the regular season as the interim head coach of the Saints after Dennis Allen was fired.

Rizzi has a decade-and-a-half of NFL coaching experience and served as both special teams coordinator and associate head coach during each of his respective stints with the Miami Dolphins (from 2009-18) and the Saints, whom he joined in 2019. He is also a native of Hillsdale, NJ, which is only about 15 miles away from East Rutherford.

As New Orleans’ interim coach this season, Rizzi made headlines for his intensity on the sidelines but only managed to go 3-5 overall. While Rizzi could still end up with the full-time job for the Saints, the team is eyeing a few bigger names right now. As for the Jets, their head coaching search features some out-of-the-box candidates in the mix along with Rizzi.