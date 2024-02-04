Report: Patriots likely to add former Giants head coach to staff

The New England Patriots are reportedly in talks to add a former New York Giants head coach to their offensive staff.

Ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo is in talks to join the Patriots as an assistant, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McAdoo would work alongside new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in the proposed role.

McAdoo is best remembered for his tenure as the head coach of the Giants, which lasted less than two years. He went 13-15, but is ultimately best remembered for ending Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts by benching him in favor of Geno Smith. Since being fired by the Giants, his only major job was as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

The Patriots are overhauling their coaching staff after the hire of Jerod Mayo as head coach. Van Pelt joined the team last week after a stint with the Cleveland Browns, and is clearly looking to add more experience to go along with him.