Ben Roethlisberger looks like new man after cleaning up scraggly beard, hair

Ben Roethlisberger is looking like a new man.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was looking out of control with a massive beard and long hair back in March. He said he wasn’t going to shave and clean up until he was able to throw a ball again. Well, he took care of that part in May and even got his barber in trouble during the process.

Now, Roethlisberger is completely cleaned up and looking sharp. The Steelers shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday of how Roethlisberger looked for team photos:

Hair cut, beard trimmed, and now he’s slinging footballs around despite having tendons tear from the bone in his elbow.

Roethlisberger missed almost the entire 2019 season after hurting his elbow. In 2018, the 38-year-old threw for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns. He and the Steelers are hoping he can return to his 2018 form this season.