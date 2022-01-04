Video: Steelers fans show love to Roethlisberger with ‘Thank you Ben’ chant

The ending of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night was a magical one for Steelers fans, and for those who love football.

Monday night’s game was believed to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field. And while it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether he will retire after the season, Roethlisberger sure acted like this would be it. He soaked in the atmosphere after Najee Harris clinched the win with a 37-yard touchdown run in the final minute. He got to enjoy the moment even more with a kneeldown from the victory formation.

Steelers fans also tried to give Big Ben a proper sendoff by chanting “Thank you Ben.”

Heinz Field crowd chanting, “Thank you, Ben!” pic.twitter.com/d7TEl3yPvT — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 4, 2022

The same message flashed on the Heinz Field scoreboard.

The Heinz Field scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/KOy1meyqzs — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 4, 2022

Roethlisberger’s wife and children joined him on the field to celebrate the win. Big Ben knew what a special moment it was and said he wished he could feel it forever.

Ben Roethlisberger on #Steelers fans: “This is home. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family… I wish I could bottle it and feel it forever.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 4, 2022

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers’ quarterback since they drafted him No. 11 overall in 2004. He is the franchise’s all-time passing leader and helped them win two Super Bowls. Every Sunday, Steelers fans could count on Roethlisberger gutting through injuries, and usually helping his team to a winning season and playoff appearance. No longer having him around will be a strange feeling when the time comes.