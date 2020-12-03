Steelers get benefit on controversial first down to beat Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-14 on Wednesday and got some help from a call at the end of the game.

The Steelers had a 3rd-and-1 at the Baltimore 45 with 1:19 left. They rushed up the middle with Benny Snell, who was tackled near the first down marker. The ruling on the field was that Pittsburgh got a first down. The officials came out to measure with the sticks and upheld the call.

The placement of the ball and the sticks made it very close. Some fans thought the Steelers were short.

Not that it matters but how is this a first down? #Ravens

The call going Pittsburgh’s way allowed the Steelers to kneel out the clock on the victory. They improved to 11-0, while Baltimore became 6-5 with the loss.

The Steelers did not play their best game as Ben Roethlisberger said following the contest. But getting away with a win after such a complicated week is all they could have asked for. They will now prepare for their game against Washington on Monday, while the Ravens face the Cowboys on Tuesday.