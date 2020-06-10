Ben Roethlisberger to reinstate Twitter accounts he blocked

There are two things to know about Ben Roethlisberger: one is that he plays quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The other is that his Twitter account loves to block other accounts. Loves to. But that may be changing.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Wednesday that Roethlisberger’s Twitter account would be reinstating accounts that they had previously been blocked.

Roethlisberger did not run his account for a long time, but it was known that whoever did run the account was more obsessed with blocking than Maurkice Pouncey. If you said any little negative thing about Roethlisberger, there was a good chance your account would have been blocked by him. Being blocked makes it so you can’t see someone’s tweets while logged in to Twitter.

Seeing the account of a famous athlete block the accounts of so many people reflected poorly upon the quarterback. Why even bother having an account if you’re just going to prevent so many people from seeing it? This new strategy is probably a good one.

As for Roethlisberger, he’s recovering from elbow surgery and recently shared a comeback video. The 38-year-old only played in two games last season.