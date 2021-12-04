Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Schefter used very careful language regarding the report, making sure to specify that Roethlisberger has not told people he will necessarily retire. However, it’s reportedly “highly unlikely” that Big Ben will go play elsewhere.

This report probably will not come as a surprise. Many people thought Roethlisberger might retire after last season. But the 39-year-old worked out a contract adjustment in order to return to the Steelers for his 18th season with them.

Roethlisberger has contemplated retirement for several years but has outlasted fellow draft-classmates Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. The veteran QB has passed for 2,522 yards, 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season. His Steelers are 5-5-1.

Roethlisberger would be a likely Hall of Famer when he decides to retire. He has made six Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls. He has led the NFL in passing yards twice during his career.

Photo: Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports