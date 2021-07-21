Look: Ben Roethlisberger shows up for Steelers camp after diet talks

Ben Roethlisberger was one of many players to report to Pittsburgh Steelers camp on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback’s arrival was a subject of interest for many.

There has been talk that Big Ben is on a stricter diet than Tom Brady, who is notorious for his “TB12 Method.” The whole “best shape of his life” narrative surrounding Roethlisberger led many to be curious about how he looked.

Well, here he is.

So, what do you think? Maybe he’s lost a few pounds, but I don’t see much of a difference. Big Ben looks fairly similar to how he typically looks. He’s not ripped or shredded, nor is he obese. He just looks a little meaty as he always has, which probably helps him withstand a beating at quarterback.

Roethlisberger was considering retirement but worked out a restructured deal with the Steelers. The 39-year-old passed for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.