Steelers GM admits major uncertainty over Ben Roethlisberger’s future

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has flirted with retirement for a few seasons, but has always ended up coming back to the team. Despite this, it doesn’t seem anyone is treating it as a guarantee that trend will continue.

In a recent appearance on “PFT P.M.,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert admitted there is little certainty about Roethlisberger’s future beyond 2021, but nobody is thinking about it right now.

“I think Ben’s mindset is he’s focused on 2021 as we all are,” Colbert said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “I think we all go into it. We focus on now. We see where things lead. Beyond that, none of us know.”

The offseason was marked by some uncertainty between the two sides, with the Steelers having to confirm that they remain committed to their quarterback. In the end, Roethlisberger gave some money back, and everything was settled well in advance of the new season.

There’s some chatter that Roethlisberger might be planning to play through 2022. Ultimately, we don’t know yet, and neither do the Steelers. A lot likely depends on how both Roethlisberger’s and the Steelers’ 2021 season goes.