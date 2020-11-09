Ben Roethlisberger one-ups Cowboys’ ‘America’s Team’ claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday and had plenty of fans in attendance.

The attendance for the game was 30,024, which was the most for an NFL game this season. A part of the reason for the attendance spike was all the Steelers fans who chose to attend.

Ben Roethlisberger took note of the Terrible Towel-waving Steelers fans against the Cowboys and paid them a compliment.

“Dallas may be America’s team but we’re the world’s team. We’ve got fans everywhere,” Roethlisberger said.

There is zero doubt about how popular the Steelers are. Along with the Patriots and maybe the Packers, the Steelers probably have the most fans in the NFL behind the Cowboys, which are billed as “America’s Team.”

Pittsburgh has given fans plenty of reasons to stick by them. They have won six championships, are 8-0 this season, and they haven’t had a team below .500 since 2003. They’re eyeing their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2010 season, when they lost to the Packers.

Other players recognize the Cowboys as “America’s Team.” Can the Steelers make a claim for the “World’s Team”?

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0