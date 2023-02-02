Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals

A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis.

In addition to talking with the Colts on Wednesday, Callahan is scheduled to talk with the Cardinals on Thursday.

Source says Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is having his second interview with the Colts today for their vacant head coach job, and is scheduled to speak with the Cardinals tomorrow about theirs. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 1, 2023

Callahan, 38, has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since 2019, which is when Zac Taylor was hired as their head coach. The Bengals have been seventh in the league in points the last two regular seasons, both when Joe Burrow was healthy. Taylor calls the plays for the offense.

Callahan is the son of former Raiders and Nebraska coach Bill Callahan. He began his NFL career as an assistant for the 2010 Denver Broncos. He remained with the Broncos through 2015 before being hired by the Lions and then the Raiders. The 38-year-old reportedly received an endorsement from a Colts legend.

