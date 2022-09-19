Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.

The play should have been done over.

Zac Taylor said “frustrating” they said the Dallas punt didn’t hit scoreboard. “Big play in the game.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 18, 2022

Taylor said it was “frustrating” not to have the down replayed.

That was the third straight Cowboys home game where a punt hit the videoboard (dating back to the playoffs), though this one did not count.

Even though they started at their 17 following the punt, Cincinnati wound up driving for their only touchdown of the game. The Bengals lost on a 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher as time expired.