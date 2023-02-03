Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate.

The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront.

Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal with the Bengals. He is set to earn $10.1 million next season and $10.38 million the following season. But the Bengals can cut him after June 1 and only have a $2 million cap hit, which would save them $10 million against the cap.

Mixon had a productive season with 210 carries for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 441 yards. But the Bengals seemed very comfortable with backup Samaje Perine in the lineup too. He rushed 95 times for 394 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Cincinnati is fortunate to still have Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on their rookie contracts, but that’s going to be changing soon. They won’t be able to afford all their star players, so the cost-cutting could begin this offseason with Mixon.

The Bengals could utilize Perine more or keep him in his current role and look to draft a running back who could take over primary duties. Either way, the arrest warrant issue may have sealed an imminent fate for Mixon.