Bengals send great tweet after being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change.

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20, but that game has now been moved to the afternoon. The Chiefs and Chargers will get the nationally televised spot instead. After the news was announced, the Bengals tweeted an old clip of Joe Burrow saying he does not care about the time and location of games.

Our official statement in response to being flexed out of Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/CMkGBBZ571 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2022

Burrow made the comments last season after one of Cincinnati’s bigger games was not flexed to “Sunday Night Football.” We are guessing the quarterback’s opinion has not changed.

Of course, the NFL’s decision to move the Bengals-Steelers game has far more to do with Pittsburgh than their division rivals. The Steelers are 2-6 and quickly fading from playoff contention, while Cincinnati improved to 5-4 with a blowout with over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.