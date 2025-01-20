 Skip to main content
Colts make major defensive coordinator hire

January 20, 2025
by Grey Papke
Indianapolis ColtsLou Anarumo
An Indianapolis Colts helmet

The Indianapolis Colts made a major hire Monday by landing one of the most hotly-pursued defensive coordinator candidates.

The Colts are hiring former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Anarumo replaces Gus Bradley, who was fired at the end of the season.

This is a big hire for the Colts, as Anarumo attracted widespread interest from around the league. The Bengals fired him after a poor season, but Anarumo has a great reputation within the league and was a head coach candidate as recently as two years ago. His defense was the backbone of the 2021 Cincinnati team that came so close to winning a Super Bowl, and his reputation made him a top candidate for many open defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

The Colts are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them crash out of the playoff race late in the campaign. Head coach Shane Steichen will be under some pressure in 2025, but Anarumo is a big hire for him.