Bengals player went to Eminem’s restaurant and got sick during game

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list last week in time to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. He did not start and only played a limited role, however. That led many to speculate that he was feeling effects from the coronavirus, but Carman says there was another issue.

Mom’s Spaghetti.

Music icon Eminem recently opened a restaurant in Detroit called Mom’s Spaghetti. Carman took to Twitter on Saturday asking for recommendations on where to eat in the area. Apparently he settled on Eminem’s new joint and then got sick. He said after the game that he would not recommend eating there.

Carman rotated with Trey Hill during the game before he went down with what was initially believed to be an injury. He was carted to the locker room, and the Bengals later announced that he was questionable to return with an illness.

We’ve seen players puke on the field during games in the past, but it was never Eminem’s fault. Hopefully Carman doesn’t leave a Yelp review.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports