 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 16, 2023

Bengals DB takes shot at Ravens offense

January 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals did not particularly enjoy dealing with the Baltimore Ravens’ offense in Sunday’s playoff game, at least based on one quote from a key defender.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates took a shot at Baltimore’s run-heavy system on Monday as he previewed the team’s divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills. Bates said he was glad that to get back to playing “normal football” against the Bills instead of facing the “triple option.”

Baltimore leans on a run-first system designed around quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. It suits them, especially with Jackson under center, and seems to at least annoy opposing defenses used to more traditional schemes.

The Ravens kept Sunday’s game competitive and nearly tied it on the final play, but the Bengals were able to outlast them. Still, based on some postgame comments, one Ravens player may be even more disillusioned with the system than Bates is.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensJessie Bates
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus