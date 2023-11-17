Bengals do not believe Joe Burrow has same injury as Brock Purdy?

Joe Burrow suffered an injury on Thursday night that reminded many people of what happened to Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship Game last season, but it does not sound like the Cincinnati Bengals are fearing the worst just yet.

Burrow suffered what the Bengals called a sprained wrist during the first half of Cincinnati’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow fell on his hand early in the game and then felt pain after he threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described the mood in the locker room after the game as “optimistic yet uncertain.” He said at least one Bengals player expressed confidence that Burrow is not out for the season.

Joe Burrow expected to get an MRI on his sprained wrist tomorrow, per source. Burrow declined comment from his locker while wearing a multi-layered wrap on his wrist Bengals players optimistic yet uncertain. Mike Hilton told me he doesn't sense Burrow will miss the season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 17, 2023

Burrow will undergo an MRI on Friday, but it sounds like initial tests revealed he has a wrist injury — not an elbow injury.

Purdy suffered a UCL injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. He was unable to grip and properly throw a football. The way Purdy looked on the sideline was very similar to how Burrow looked before he went to the locker room.

A wrist injury would certainly be better than a torn UCL. Either way, it would be a surprise if Burrow played in Week 12. There is reason to believe he was actually dealing with the injury before Thursday’s game, so the Bengals might want to give him some time off.