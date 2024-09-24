Bengals lose key player for the season

The Cincinnati Bengals lost more than just their third consecutive game when they fell to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a knee injury during his team’s 38-33 loss to Washington at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Brown was blocking in pass protection when he planted his leg awkwardly and immediately went down.

#Bengals Trent Brown knee injury and he is carted off the field #NFL pic.twitter.com/FoOJfHg3mx — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 24, 2024

Tests revealed that Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 10th-year veteran will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

#Bengals OT Trent Brown, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon, sources say. His 2024 season is over, but Brown is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/W5EDpAC2Lo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024

Losing a starting offensive lineman is a significant blow to the Bengals, especially now that they are off to a 0-3 start to the season.

Brown signed 1-year deal with Cincinnati during the offseason that is worth up to $4.5 million. He spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Bengals will likely turn to rookie first-round pick Amarius Mims now that Brown is out for the year. Mims, a former Georgia star, missed the first two games of the season because of a pectoral injury before making his NFL debut on Thursday night.