 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 24, 2024

Bengals lose key player for the season

September 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
The Cincinnati Bengals logo

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; General view of Cincinnati Bengals logo at midfield of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lost more than just their third consecutive game when they fell to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a knee injury during his team’s 38-33 loss to Washington at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Brown was blocking in pass protection when he planted his leg awkwardly and immediately went down.

Tests revealed that Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 10th-year veteran will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Losing a starting offensive lineman is a significant blow to the Bengals, especially now that they are off to a 0-3 start to the season.

Brown signed 1-year deal with Cincinnati during the offseason that is worth up to $4.5 million. He spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Bengals will likely turn to rookie first-round pick Amarius Mims now that Brown is out for the year. Mims, a former Georgia star, missed the first two games of the season because of a pectoral injury before making his NFL debut on Thursday night.

Article Tags

Cincinnati BengalsTrent Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus