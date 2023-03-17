Bengals’ Orlando Brown shares surreal blunder he made in pre-draft interview

Orlando Brown must have made a good impression with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, but the star lineman admits that may not have been the case before the NFL Draft five years ago.

The Bengals signed Brown to a massive four-year, $64 million deal earlier this week. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Brown revealed that he met with the Bengals when he was coming out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He remembers one specific question that then-head coach Marvin Lewis asked him.

Brown told reporters that Lewis asked him if Brown knew the capital of Spain. Let’s just say he did not.

Brown responded that the capital of Spain is Portugal. He says he still crushed the interview, but that clearly was not a highlight.

Fortunately, the Bengals only expect Brown to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and open up running lanes. There will be no geography questions in his playbook.