 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 17, 2023

Bengals’ Orlando Brown shares surreal blunder he made in pre-draft interview

March 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Orlando Brown at the Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Orlando Brown (78) during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown must have made a good impression with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, but the star lineman admits that may not have been the case before the NFL Draft five years ago.

The Bengals signed Brown to a massive four-year, $64 million deal earlier this week. At his introductory press conference on Friday, Brown revealed that he met with the Bengals when he was coming out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He remembers one specific question that then-head coach Marvin Lewis asked him.

Brown told reporters that Lewis asked him if Brown knew the capital of Spain. Let’s just say he did not.

Brown responded that the capital of Spain is Portugal. He says he still crushed the interview, but that clearly was not a highlight.

Fortunately, the Bengals only expect Brown to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and open up running lanes. There will be no geography questions in his playbook.

Article Tags

Orlando Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus