Notable name is betting favorite to become next Raiders head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new head coach yet again, and an interesting name tops the list of candidates, according to one oddsmaker.

SportsBetting.ag has listed the odds of candidates to become the next Raiders head coach. They have 23 candidates listed, with odds as low as 5/1 and as high as 100/1.

The coach that tops the list is current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. After that are two current offensive coordinators: Ben Johnson (Lions) and Frank Smith (Dolphins). Below them are two defensive coordinators: Dan Quinn (Cowboys) and Jim Schwartz (Browns).

Here is the list of the top 10 candidates and their odds:

Jim Harbaugh 5/1

Ben Johnson 7/1

Frank Smith 8/1

Dan Quinn 9/1

Jim Schwartz 9/1

Kellen Moore 10/1

Antonio Pierce 12/1

Brian Flores 12/1

Brian Johnson 12/1

Ejiro Evero 12/1

Harbaugh being at the top of the list is very interesting.

Harbaugh has been the head coach at Michigan since 2015 and began his tenure strong with three 10-3 seasons in four years. After the team went 2-4 in a brutal COVID year, they bounced back in a big way. Michigan went 12-2 in 2021 and 13-1 in 2022, beating Ohio State and making the College Football Playoff in both years. They are 8-0 this season, but they are now engulfed in a sign-stealing controversy.

Harbaugh could look to leave Michigan and his NCAA troubles to return to the NFL — something he’s explored the last few years. If he does leave for the NFL, he could face one issue.

Harbaugh had four successful seasons as head coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014. His teams reached the NFC Championship Game in three straight years.

Including interim head coaches, the Raiders are now on their fourth head coach since 2021. They sure could use some stability.