Incredible angle of Bijan Robinson touchdown goes viral

Atlanta Falcons fans already know just how special Bijan Robinson is. The rookie running back might have converted a few more believers after his incredible highlight against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Falcons were trailing 12-7 early in the fourth quarter while facing 2nd-and-goal. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a shovel pass to Robinson, but the ball was behind the back. Robinson had to reach back to catch the ball, and then he completely shook Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o with a nasty juke before racing into the end zone.

Bijan Robinson is one-of-a-kind! 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pqJEGiWrhH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 8, 2023

The live-action view of Robinson’s score was already impressive, but it didn’t do justice to just what a difficult catch Robinson made. The aerial view, which was shared by the Falcons after the game, showed it much better.

The slow-motion replay showed the 25-year-old tucking the ball behind his back like a basketball player on his hesitation move.

The highlight was one of Robinson’s two receptions against the Texans. He tallied 12 receiving yards with 1 touchdown. Robinson also rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries.

Robinson’s touchdown was crucial given that the Texans managed to re-take the lead on their ensuing drive. The Falcons won the game 21-19 on a last-second field goal.