Bill Belichick addresses ‘ridiculous’ rumor about his future

There is a growing belief that the New England Patriots will part ways with Bill Belichick at the end of the season, and some recent rumors have even claimed the coach already has his next destination mapped out. Not surprisingly, Belichick says there is no truth to that.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said earlier this month that he has heard Belichick will not be back with the Patriots next season. Not only that, but Orlovsky says he was told the 71-year-old is going to coach elsewhere and “the location is already kind of determined.”

Belichick was asked about that rumor during his Monday morning interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. He emphatically shot it down.

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous,” Belichick said.

Belichick did not, however, directly say that he is opposed to coaching anywhere outside of New England.

“Just trying to do the best job I can right now. Obviously, I need to do better,” he said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been openly unhappy with the direction of the Patriots. There are many who believe a divorce makes sense, especially now that it is clear a total rebuild is needed.

One reason Belichick may be motivated to continue coaching if the Patriots fire him is that he is just 16 wins shy of tying Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history. It originally looked like he might surpass Shula if he coached in New England for two more seasons, but that no longer seems realistic.

If Belichick does try to coach elsewhere in 2024, there is one team that many few as the favorite to land him.