Bill Belichick adds former Patriots All-Pro to his staff at North Carolina

One of Bill Belichick’s longtime company men is running it back with him at North Carolina.

In an interview this week with TMZ, retired ex-New England Patriots defender Jamie Collins revealed that he is joining Belichick’s staff at UNC. Collins, a former linebacker, said in the interview that he will be an assistant focused on the defensive side of the ball, particularly with the linebackers.

“I’m trying to step into another lane that I think I’ll be great at, and that’s coaching,” he said. “Blessed for the opportunity. My guy [Belichick]. I love that dude, he loves me, he can’t get rid of me … I’m grateful, man. Shocked, but I’m grateful and ready.

“I’m going to be working with the defense right now, mainly linebackers,” Collins continued. “I’m not really sure of the specifics of it. I would mainly like to work with the linebackers because that’s what I played, and I can give more and do more at that position. But I’ll do whatever they need me to do. If you need me to coach the secondary, I can do that too.”

You can watch Collins’ full interview with TMZ below.

Retired All-Pro LB Jamie Collins, who won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots, is joining his former head coach Bill Belichick's coaching staff at the University of North Carolina.

Collins will serve as a defensive assistant for @UNCFootball. @UNC @JamieLee601 pic.twitter.com/k5rkTZ73J1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 7, 2025

Now 35, Collins played for Belichick and the Patriots three separate times — to begin his NFL career from 2013-16, again in 2019, and then one more time from 2021-22 to end his playing days. In New England, Collins was a Pro Bowler as well as a Second Team All-Pro selection. He was a member of the Patriots’ team that won Super Bowl XLIX in the 2014 season and went on to lead the NFL in forced fumbles during the 2015 season with five.

Though Collins himself attended the University of Southern Mississippi, he will now be following Belichick over to the Tar Heels. Collins is also far from the only familiar face that Belichick is bringing with him to Chapel Hill.