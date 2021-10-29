 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 29, 2021

Bill Belichick issues reminder that defense can still win championships

October 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bill Belichick

These days, the perception is that offense rules in the NFL. That may be true to a certain degree, but you won’t see Bill Belichick backing down from his defense-first priorities because of it.

On Friday, Belichick was asked his thoughts on a quote from Nick Saban that suggested good defense no longer beats good offense. Belichick disputed that, and brought up a decent point to back up his assertion.

It’s easy to forget that Super Bowl was roughly three years ago. Not only that, but it came against Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams, who were heralded for their offensive firepower and innovation.

That said, this might also be Belichick’s subtle way of reminding everyone that he had a big role in the Patriots’ dynasty too. There’s a perception that Tom Brady was the one carrying those championship teams and Belichick was just along for the ride. That perception is even shared by some former players. It was Belichick, though, who gameplanned a defense that held the Rams to three points in a game where Brady and the offense weren’t that great.

Photo: Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus