Did Bill Belichick make draft trade just to sabotage Jets?

Bill Belichick loves trading back in the NFL Draft as a way to create value, but the New England Patriots coach may have had a different motive in mind when he moved back a few spots in the first round this year.

The Patriots originally had the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. They moved back three spots to No. 17 via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England also acquired a fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall) in the deal.

According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, Belichick may have cared more about screwing the New York Jets over than acquiring an additional draft pick. One general manager told La Canfora the Patriots made the trade “just to f— the Jets.”

How? The Steelers used the 14th overall pick on Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. It was believed that the Jets, who had the 15th pick, wanted Jones to help bolster their offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers. Many believed Jones was their top target after several other top offensive linemen had already come off the board.

“(Belichick) sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take,” the GM told La Canfora.

Another team executive said Belichick “knew exactly what he was doing” and loves sticking it to the Jets any chance he gets.

The Jets selected edge rusher Will McDonald IV at No. 15. They then drafted offensive linemen with their next two picks at No. 43 and No. 120.

Belichick was the head coach of the Jets for exactly one day in 2000. He resigned to become the head coach in New England, and the rest is history. He has been open about his feelings toward the Jets on more than one occasion.

If you think Belichick trading back a few spots just to shaft the Jets sounds too petty, you must not be all that familiar with the 70-year-old coach.