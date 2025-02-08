Bill Belichick’s girlfriend responds to critics of her ring photo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson responded on Friday to all the critics of the photo of her and her boyfriend that went viral.

Hudson joined Belichick on the red carpet for the NFL Honors show Thursday in New Orleans, La. Belichick wore the eight Super Bowl rings he has won as both a head coach and assistant coach in the NFL. Hudson was seen wearing a huge ring on her finger too, which led many people to think Belichick had let her wear one of his Super Bowl rings.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is wearing a Super Bowl ring before your favorite QB pic.twitter.com/C2Osn2hprb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2025

But here’s the thing: Hudson was not wearing a Belichick Super Bowl ring. Rather, Hudson was wearing a championship ring she won with Bridgewater State’s cheerleading team. She posted on Instagram to clarify things since some thought she was wearing one of her boyfriend’s rings.

I love how everybody was chirping coach for letting his girlfriend wear one of his Super Bowl rings. Nope she’s rocking her Bridgewater State cheerleading natty ring. I love it. pic.twitter.com/PAMHX7tJSn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 7, 2025

They’re a couple of champions, Belichick and Hudson.

And here is the photo of Belichick with all eight of his rings.

Bill Belichick making a statement by showing up to the NFL honors tonight wearing all eight (8) Super Bowl rings. pic.twitter.com/FpA3W4MzCX — Pick 6 Sports (@PK6Sports) February 7, 2025

Belichick won six of his rings as a head coach of the New England Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

The two have gotten used to making public appearances together. Belichick is even aware at this point that he is going to get roasted over the age difference between him (72) and Hudson (24).