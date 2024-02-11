Report sheds light on Bill Belichick’s chance of landing job in 2025

Bill Belichick did not land another head coach job after parting ways with the New England Patriots, which has left many wondering if his days on the NFL sideline could be numbered. According to one report, there remains interest in the future Hall of Famer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Sunday that multiple NFL team owners have reached out to Belichick to discuss next year’s hiring cycle. That would mean those owners currently have head coaches — presumably ones who will enter the 2024 season on the hot seat.

“Belichick does want to continue to coach and the expectation right now within the league is Belichick is coaching somewhere come 2025,” Pelissero said. “In fact, I am told shortly after the Falcons opted to hire Raheem Morris over Belichick several weeks ago, multiple owners reached out to Belichick about next year’s hiring cycle.”

Jerry Jones could be one of those owners. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract, and he is not expected to get an extension this offseason.

Fans speculated that the Cowboys would pursue Belichick when Dallas was getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Jones also offered an interesting quote recently about the possibility of working with Belichick.

Belichick needs 15 more wins to pass Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history. All indications are that the 71-year-old wants to chase that record. It would be a surprise if he gets shut out again a year from now.