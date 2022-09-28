Bill Belichick offers Mac Jones update in funny video

Mac Jones is dealing with a significant ankle injury heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. While the assumption is that he will not play, anyone who has followed the New England Patriots over the years knows Bill Belichick is not going to share anything concrete about his quarterback’s status until he absolutely has to.

Belichick was asked several questions about Jones on Wednesday. He did not rule the former first-round pick out for Sunday, though he did acknowledge that veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Jones cannot. Belichick also said Jones has “made a lot of progress in the last 48 hours.”

As he often does, Belichick repeated the same phrase over and over while being bombarded with questions. CBS Sports shared a funny video that counted how many times the 70-year-old coach said “day-by-day.”

Bill Belichick is already in midseason form fielding questions about Mac Jones’ injury 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JYteKoqpkj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2022

That was reminiscent of Belichick’s famous “we’re onto Cincinnati” press conference.

Tests on Monday revealed that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, but Jones and the Patriots are still discussing options. Jones is said to be seeking a second opinion, and one rumor claimed he and the team are at odds.

If Jones does, indeed, have a significant high ankle sprain, he is likely to miss several games. The question is how many, and we are almost certainly not going to get a definitive answer from Belichick.