Mac Jones, Patriots at odds over ankle injury?

September 27, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to miss multiple games with an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. The question is how many, and he and the team may not be on the same page with the recovery timeline.

Tests on Monday revealed that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, but Jones and the Patriots are still discussing options. According to James Stewart, who is the executive producer of the “Felger & Mazz” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Jones is at odds with the team over the injury and seeking a second opinion.

Keep in mind that Stewart has a reputation for sharing rumors from his “sources” that do not wind up amounting to anything. That said, it will still be interesting to see how Jones decides to proceed and whether he opts for surgery.

Jones was hit by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell as he threw a pass late in New England’s 37-26 loss. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he was unable to put any pressure on it as he hobbled off the field.

Even if he does not have surgery, it sounds like Jones could be sidelined for a significant amount of time. Veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

