Mac Jones, Patriots at odds over ankle injury?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to miss multiple games with an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday. The question is how many, and he and the team may not be on the same page with the recovery timeline.

Tests on Monday revealed that Jones has a severe high ankle sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, but Jones and the Patriots are still discussing options. According to James Stewart, who is the executive producer of the “Felger & Mazz” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Jones is at odds with the team over the injury and seeking a second opinion.

The Patriots and Mac Jones are at a disagreement about how to move forward.

Patriots want to get him back as soon as possible and he’s hesitant to their guidance and wants to proceed with caution. 2nd opinion.

Pats timeline is 4 weeks max, he’s comfortable waiting 6-8 if needed. https://t.co/XFeIm07q1t — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) September 26, 2022

Keep in mind that Stewart has a reputation for sharing rumors from his “sources” that do not wind up amounting to anything. That said, it will still be interesting to see how Jones decides to proceed and whether he opts for surgery.

Jones was hit by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell as he threw a pass late in New England’s 37-26 loss. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he was unable to put any pressure on it as he hobbled off the field.

Even if he does not have surgery, it sounds like Jones could be sidelined for a significant amount of time. Veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.