Mac Jones likely to miss ‘multiple games’ with ankle injury

September 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mac Jones looks on

The injury news about Mac Jones is not great.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain during his New England Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that a sprain of such severity causes many people to undergo surgery.

At a minimum, Jones is expected to miss multiple games.

Schefter says Jones and the Pats are still discussing options. That seems to indicate that surgery could be a possibility.

The Patriots are 1-2 and have Brian Hoyer as their backup and Bailey Zappe as their third-string quarterback. Given their depth chart and the severity of Jones’ injury, the Patriots could be shaping up for a long season and likely top-10 draft pick.

Jones has passed for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

