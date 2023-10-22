Interesting detail about Bill Belichick’s contract with Patriots emerges

Bill Belichick is widely assumed to be on the hot seat now that the New England Patriots look like one of the worst teams in the NFL, but the coach’s contract could complicate the situation.

While the details of Belichick’s contract with the Patriots have always been kept under wraps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the 71-year-old coach signed a “lucrative” extension this past offseason.

From @NFLGameDay: This past offseason, #Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/ZPjRxzMVzJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

“Sources say Bill Belichick during the offseason quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multi-year new contract,” Rapoport said. “His contract is one of the most closely held secrets in New England. I think it’s fair to say there was some, at least, uncertainty or intrigue surrounding him. Now, contractually, he is locked up long term.”

Belichick is believed to be the highest-paid coach in the NFL. Sean Payton’s contract with the Denver Broncos is reportedly worth somewhere between $17 million and $20 million per year, so it is likely that Belichick’s latest extension with the Patriots pushed him past that figure.

Obviously, Kraft did not expect the Patriots to struggle as badly as they have. If Belichick signed a new multi-year deal, he is probably owed a massive sum of money. He could retire and walk away from the rest of the contract, but that seems unlikely. Belichick and Kraft could also work out some sort of buyout if both decide they want to part ways.

Kraft has been openly frustrated about the Patriots’ performance in the post-Tom Brady era. There have even been indications that he has given up on the 2023 season, which does not bode well for Belichick’s future with the franchise.