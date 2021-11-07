Bill Belichick’s pregame outfit leads to awesome memes

Bill Belichick is known for having arguably the worst fashion sense of any coach in the history of sports, and he reminded everyone of how little he cares prior to his team’s Week 9 game.

The New England Patriots were in Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday. Cameras were rolling as Belichick strolled into Bank of America Stadium, and we’re all very grateful for that. Feast your eyes on the future Hall of Famer’s wardrobe selection:

Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021

The hoodie is certainly nothing new, though the two-tone look did make it seem as though he stuffed himself into a crop-top gray hoodie over another navy blue hoodie. Of course, the real treat was what he had going on below the waist. Those pant legs? The crew socks? Look away, Tom Brady.

As you might expect, the memes were fantastic:

“🎤 BeliCHECK 1-2 1-2” Who wore it better? Bill Belichick or @llcoolj pic.twitter.com/lWFyevOhZ2 — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) November 7, 2021

Bill Belichick is my kid when I ask him to get ready quick pic.twitter.com/y1YWDB9cvY — Bills Run Deep (@BillsRunDeep2) November 7, 2021

Belichick with some serious “Dad that just woke up from a nap” energy right now…Patriots by a 100 pic.twitter.com/StdrbS7CyV — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 7, 2021

Sleeveless hoodies aren't enough for Bill Belichick anymore, he's onto the next thing pic.twitter.com/k2ZW9QqOcC — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 7, 2021

Believe it or not, that probably isn’t the most disheveled Belichick has ever looked. Those who saw his ratty sweatshirt last year (check it out) know exactly what we’re talking about.