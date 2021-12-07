Watch: Bill Belichick delivered epic quote in locker room after beating Bills

Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots to what was clearly one of the proudest wins of his career on Monday night, and the coach delivered the perfect quote in the locker room after the game.

The Patriots were all high-fives and hugs following their 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. The game was played in freezing temperatures with winds that gusted up to 50 mph, and Belichick’s team looked better prepared than the opposition. Belichick summed that up with a simple declaration: “That’s why we practice in this s—!”

“That’s why we practice in this shit.” pic.twitter.com/ObgfCsOE15 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2021

Belichick has always stressed the importance of practicing outside. He feels that is the only way to prepare his team for any type of weather they might have to face on game day. He spoke about practicing in all of the elements days before the Bills game.

Belichick weather quotes are art: "We practice in wind. We practice on sunny days, cloudy days, windy days, calm days, hot days, cold days, wet days, dry days. What's it going to be? Whatever it is, it is, and if we haven't done it, then we'll adjust to it." — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 3, 2021

The Patriots threw the ball just three times on Monday night. Bills head coach Sean McDermott may have been in no mood to talk about the tremendous coaching job Belichick did, but New England’s gameplan was a masterclass in adapting to the elements and executing. You can understand why the 69-year-old coach seemed so proud.