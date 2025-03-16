Vikings trade for 49ers’ rushing leader

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers swung a deal on Saturday night.

The 49ers agreed to trade running back Jordan Mason to the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 6th round pick and the No. 160 this year, per NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Aside from Mason, Minnesota is also slated to get the No. 187 pick this year.

The Vikings immediately signed Mason to a two-year contract with over $7 million guaranteed. His deal also includes incentives that could bump the final total to $12 million.

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Full trade, per sources:



🏈Minnesota sends a 2026 6th-round pick and pick No. 160 this year to San Francisco.



🏈San Francisco sends RB Jordan Mason and pick No. 187 to Minnesota. https://t.co/96ajBj9BiB pic.twitter.com/bRj7U5f1z7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2025

With Christian McCaffrey sidelined for most of last season, the 49ers turned to Mason as the team’s primary rushing option.

The third-year pro rushed for 789 yards on 153 carries, leading San Francisco in both categories. He also had 3 rushing touchdowns.

Mason joins a Minnesota running back room that includes former Pro Bowler Aaron Jones, who re-signed with the Vikings last week. In his first year with the Vikings, Jones rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards with 5 touchdowns on 255 carries.

While Minnesota appears set at running back, the Vikings’ quarterback situation remains in flux amid rumors centered on Aaron Rodgers.