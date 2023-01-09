Bill Belichick has noteworthy response to question about Mac Jones’ future

The New England Patriots are expected to make some significant changes heading into the 2023 season, and many are wondering if one of them could come at the quarterback position. Bill Belichick is not exactly ruling it out, at least publicly.

Belichick spoke with reporters on Monday for his final press conference of the season. The 70-year-old coach said “nobody’s satisfied” with New England’s 8-9 season and that everyone needs to improve. He also confirmed that he plans to coach the team next year.

When asked if Jones will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback, Belichick offered a noteworthy response. It was hardly a “yes.”

Will Mac Jones be the Patriots' starting QB next season? Belichick: “Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to be more productive than we were this year." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 9, 2023

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league,” Belichick said. “We all have to work together to be more productive than we were this year.”

That was hardly a ringing endorsement. Belichick is known for refusing to speculate about future decisions and keeping everything close to the vest. He seemed a lot more confident in Jones at the end of last season, however.

Belichick also danced around the question of whether he will add more experienced offensive coaches to his staff. A recent report hinted that he may not have a choice in the matter.

Jones finished the year with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His numbers were down almost across the board from his rookie season. The former Alabama star clearly was not the only issue with New England’s offense, which was for some reason led by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Still, Jones could have played a lot better.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft cannot be happy that he had to watch Tom Brady — whom Kraft has said he views like a son — win a Super Bowl immediately after Belichick ran him off. New England snuck into the postseason last year only to be embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in a 47-17 first-round blowout. They have now just completed their second losing season in three years.

Kraft will want Belichick to make upgrades anywhere the coach feels they are neccessary, and possibly even in some areas he doesn’t. It would not be a shock if one of those is at quarterback.