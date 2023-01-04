Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball.

Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft has made it known to people within the Patriots organization that he is not happy with the current state of the team’s offensive coaching staff. The 81-year-old sounds like he is expecting significant changes.

“My understanding is he’s made comments around the building that basically indicate he’s not happy with where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Breer said. “I think that could lead to shuffling at more than just the playcaller spot. We could be talking about a new (offensive) coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. I think there are several guys on the staff that are gonna be reviewed after the year.”

Belichick last offseason brought back two of his former assistants, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, and placed them in offensive coaching roles. Patricia was New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017, but Belichick thought it would be a good idea to put him in charge of the team’s offense and playcalling. That has backfired tremendously.

The big question is how open Belichick is to making wholesale changes. And if he isn’t, will Kraft step in and overrule the head coach?

“I think that’s the operative question here is how Bill responds to all of this at the end of the year,” Breer said.

You can hear Breer’s full report below:

"The indications I've got are that Robert Kraft has expressed to people in the building that he's not happy with the offensive coaching situation"@AlbertBreer shares what he's hearing about Robert Kraft & Bill Belichick's thoughts on the season pic.twitter.com/pRnTG9yvDt — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 1, 2023

The Patriots are somehow in the playoff hunt despite having one of the worst offenses in football. Mac Jones has regressed in his second NFL season, and his body language during games seems to indicate he feels that is the coaching staff’s fault. Perhaps Kraft agrees.

There has been a lot of talk about Belichick bringing back one of his former offensive coordinators. That solution might make sense for everyone.

H/T Barstool