Bill Belichick reveals his pick for Coach of the Year

Kliff Kingsbury recently paid Bill Belichick a huge compliment when discussing possible candidates to win Coach of the Year, and the future Hall of Famer is giving the praise right back.

Kingsbury, whose Cardinals have an NFL-best 10-2 record heading into Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, was asked on Thursday about being in the Coach of the Year discussion with Belichick. He said the 69-year-old deserves to win the award this year and eventually have it named after him.

Belichick weighed in during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning. He was just as humble as Kingsbury.

“Very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet, and I’ll toss it right back,” Belichick said. “Kliff has done a great job. I think he’s done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year this year.”

A case could be made for either coach, and they both know it. Belichick has the Patriots back in the playoff hunt in only his second season without Tom Brady. Mac Jones has been the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season, and Belichick’s defense has helped keep the pressure off the former Alabama star. Belichick has easily done one of the best coaching jobs of his illustrious career.

The Patriots are in first in the AFC, and Belichick managed to keep them there with an extremely unconventional game plan last week. He’s the favorite to win Coach of the Year for a reason.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports