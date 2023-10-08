 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick roasted over 1 decision in blowout loss

October 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were completely dominated on Sunday for the second consecutive game, and there was one decision Bill Belichick made that showed just how little faith he has in his offense.

The Patriots were trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-0 midway through the third quarter and had 4th-and-3 at the New Orleans 40-yard line. Most teams would opt to go for it in that situation, and doing so seemed like a no-brainer given the massive hole the Patriots were in. But Belichick decided to punt.

It is hard to understand what Belichick was thinking. Some wondered if he was sending a message to Mac Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien about how disgusted he was. Whatever the case, the 71-year-old coach was torn apart on social media.

The Patriots went on to lose 34-0. They lost 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Star pass-rusher Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered injuries in the Cowboys loss and could both miss the remainder of the season.

A legitimate case can be made that the Patriots are the worst team in the NFL at the moment. Jones has taken another step back in his third season and a stat that went viral on Sunday showed just how bad he has been. Of course, he is far from the only problem.

If things don’t improve in New England, Belichick will likely find himself on the hot seat for the first time in more than two decades.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
