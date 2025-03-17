Ex-Eagles champion defender signs with new team in free agency

One veteran defender is off to the seventh team of his NFL career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday that cornerback Ronald Darby is signing with the Houston Texans in free agency. Darby is set to receive a one-year, $2.5 million deal from Houston, Schefter adds.

The 31-year-old Darby is headed elsewhere in the AFC South after spending last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Overall last season for Jacksonville, Darby logged 46 combined tackles and nine passes defended over 13 total appearances.

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick back in 2015, Darby is best known for starting on the Philadelphia Eagles’ team that won Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. Darby does have a lengthy injury history though (including torn ACLs in both 2018 and 2022), so he is very much on the back-nine of his career at this point.

For the Texans, who won the AFC South title last season but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs, Darby should make for a good depth signing. Derek Stingley Jr., who just got a gigantic three-year, $90 million extension from Houston earlier in the day Monday, and Kamari Lassiter are locked in as the two projected starting cornerbacks for the Texans. But with career experience at both LCB and RCB, Darby is a nice backup addition at that price point.

That is definitely not all that Houston has done this offseason either. Within just the last several days, the Texans traded for wide receiver Christian Kirk, added financial flexbility by trading away offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, and acquired another ex-Eagles champion defender in a trade as well.