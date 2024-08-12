Bill Belichick seems to drop hint about how he would handle Drake Maye

The New England Patriots chose not to give Drake Maye much playing time in their first preseason game last week, and some are wondering if Bill Belichick would have handled the situation differently.

Belichick discussed a wide range of topics during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, including how much starters should play during the preseason. The legendary coach spoke about the importance of protecting players, but he also said some quarterbacks (including Tom Brady) feel they need the live preseason reps in order to get up to speed.

Belichick also made some interesting comments about rookie quarterbacks playing in preseason games.

“As far as the rookies go, I think for those guys they should play and they should get a feel for the game, the speed of the pass rush. Especially some of the rookie quarterbacks this year, some of who are a little undersized,” Belichick said. “The height and the girth of the defensive linemen and all that. That’s good for them to experience in a live-game situation, not just practice.”

You can hear Belichick’s full thoughts on the topic:

"Tom Brady always wanted to play in preseason and he always wanted to get more work.. If a player really wants to play I think you're gonna find the way to do it.. I think the rookie QBs should play a bit to get a feel for the game" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dWyA1PTgtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 12, 2024

Belichick was not speaking specifically about Maye or the Patriots. Still, it was noteworthy that he stressed the importance of rookie quarterbacks getting preseason exposure, especially with how bothered fans were by Maye’s lack of playing time in New England’s preseason opener.

If Maye is actually competing with Jacoby Brissett for a starting job, it makes sense for the Patriots to be more cautious with the No. 3 overall pick. Otherwise, more reps might be beneficial for the rookie, as Belichick indicated.