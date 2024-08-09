Patriots fans were furious with team over 1 preseason decision

It took New England Patriots fans less than a full half of preseason football to turn on their team in 2024.

The Patriots began preseason play by hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback for New England and played one series. Drake Maye then played the Patriots’ second offensive series, but that was it for the rookie first-round pick.

Bailey Zappe played the third series for the Patriots and remained in the game well into the second half. Fans at Gillette Stadium actually booed when Zappe first walked out.

Bailey Zappe walks out on the field for New England's third offensive drive Scott Zolak: "Uh Oh" And Patriots fans are booing pic.twitter.com/zGG7p9vTok — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 8, 2024

Most fans were probably booing the fact that Maye only got one series. The Patriots have not been able to find an answer at quarterback since they lost Tom Brady following the 2019 season. Fans in New England want to see as much of Maye as possible, because they want the No. 3 overall pick to give them hope for the future. Many fans took to social media to rip the approach from Jerod Mayo and his coaching staff.

Bailey Zappe walks on the field Me: pic.twitter.com/vERfSriKip — Web’s World (@cweb_patsfan) August 8, 2024

Mayo putting out Zappe pic.twitter.com/iwNWEr5dmO — Daniel Judgeaport (@thejudgedan) August 9, 2024

Can someone explain to me why Bailey Zappe is player OVER Drake Maye? I’m not trying to overreact but it just makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/IjKFX7vaFz — PatsUnite (@PatsUnite) August 9, 2024

I didn’t realize I would be watching this much of Bailey Zappe when I tweeted this https://t.co/RI8kkxqlke — Mark (@MarkPiselli13) August 9, 2024

Zappe was replaced by sixth-round rookie Joe Milton late in the third quarter, and the crowd seemed a lot more into the game after that.

Zappe recently hinted at frustration with the Patriots and might not even make the final roster, which is another reason it was surprising to see him play so much on Thursday. Patriots fans already know what Zappe can do and don’t want to see anymore from the third-year quarterback. They believe the team should feel the same way.