Bills coach Sean McDermott could join elite company with Week 14 win

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is on the verge of joining some elite company.

The Bills improved to 10-2 with their blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. They now travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 14. If Buffalo wins that game or any of their remaining five, McDermott would become just the fifth coach in NFL history to have five straight seasons with at least 11 wins.

The other four? Tom Landry, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Tony Dungy.

McDermott became the head coach of the Bills in 2017. He has had just one losing season and missed the playoffs once. Of course, he has yet to win a championship like the aforementioned coaches.

Buffalo is 5-6 in the postseason under McDermott. They have lost in the Divisional Round the last three years. McDermott likely cares a lot more about playoff wins than having a bunch of 11-win seasons, but the feat is impressive nonetheless.

There were questions at one point last year about McDermott’s job security, but the Bills are having another excellent season. The only thing that could make it better is a deep playoff run, and they certainly have a realistic chance at making one.