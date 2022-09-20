 Skip to main content
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

September 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Dane Jackson waits with an ambulance

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities.

Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.

Ryan Tannehill threw a pass over the middle to Treylon Burks, who caught the ball for a gain of 12 yards.

Jackson was inadvertently nailed by teammate Tremaine Edmunds, who was trying to assist with the tackle.

An ambulance came onto the field and carted away the former 7th-round pick. The 25-year-old cornerback was taken to Erie County Medical Center for X-rays and a CT scan, the team said. The team added that Jackson had full movement.

Jackson is in his third NFL season. He had 41 tackles in 17 games last season.

