Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities.

Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.

Ryan Tannehill threw a pass over the middle to Treylon Burks, who caught the ball for a gain of 12 yards.

Jackson was inadvertently nailed by teammate Tremaine Edmunds, who was trying to assist with the tackle.

Warning: Graphic Injury: #Bills Dane Jackson takes a scary hit to the head/neck area. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GrlazO2xqI — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) September 20, 2022

An ambulance came onto the field and carted away the former 7th-round pick. The 25-year-old cornerback was taken to Erie County Medical Center for X-rays and a CT scan, the team said. The team added that Jackson had full movement.

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

Jackson is in his third NFL season. He had 41 tackles in 17 games last season.