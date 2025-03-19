Jalen Milroe has dinner with interesting team ahead of Alabama Pro Day

One quarterback-needy AFC team is doing its due diligence on 2025 QB prospect Jalen Milroe.

The Alabama alum had dinner with the Pittsburgh Steelers’s top brass on Tuesday night, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth were all present to meet with Milroe a day before Alabama’s Pro Day.

The Steelers, who possess the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, have a gaping hole at quarterback. At present, the team only has perennial backups Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract.

Pittsburgh made a splashy move earlier this month when it traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, pairing him with fellow standout George Pickens. With explosive offensive weapons and a top-tier defense, the Steelers look poised to compete next season if they can land the right QB.

The Steelers have repeatedly been linked to Aaron Rodgers in free agency. The team could still opt to sign a veteran like Rodgers even if they end up using a high draft pick to select Milroe.

But given the immediate success of rookie signal-callers such as Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix last season, Pittsburgh could be inclined to try their luck on a young, cost-efficient QB like Milroe.