Bills players were very impressed with Drake Maye

At least one AFC East rival is convinced by the talent of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Bills running back James Cook was mic’d up for last Sunday’s game against the Patriots, and he was heard talking with linebacker Matt Milano about Maye. Milano said Maye is “nice with it,” to which Cook agreed.

Special: #Bills LB Matt Milano and RB James Cook couldn't help themselves from giving #Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye extremely high praise on Sunday: “Drake Maye’s nice with it.” “Yeah, he’s nice.” Maye is already a bonified STAR 📈pic.twitter.com/Z7UwRM04WT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2024

This was the first meeting this season between the Bills and Patriots, so it represented the first look Buffalo’s players got at New England’s new quarterback.

The Bills outlasted the Patriots 24-21, but Maye went 22/36 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The rookie quarterback has generated some highly impressive moments this season, and the future looks bright for him. Even his opponents know that.

Even some top college players have taken note of Maye. With the Patriots poised for a high draft pick once again, the team could make that a reality.