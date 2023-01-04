 Skip to main content
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

January 4, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Damar Hamlin without a helmet

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest.

The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

That is consistent with what some of Hamlin’s family members and friends have said since Monday’s terrifying incident. Hamlin still is not breathing on his own, but any progress is a welcome sign.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The defensive back suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medical personnel at Paycor Stadium. He was then rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has been in critical condition since.

Buffalo’s game against the Bengals has been postponed. The NFL is reportedly considering multiple options for how to proceed.

