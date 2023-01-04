Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update

Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency.

Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one of the first to share an update about Hamlin after the Bills safety collapsed on the field Monday night.

Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey on Wednesday morning that Hamlin appears to be making progress. Doctors got some more readings from the 24-year-old overnight on Tuesday that they viewed as promising.

Rooney also clarified — with the Hamlin family’s blessing — one important piece of information. He said Hamlin was only resuscitated once, which was at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin’s uncle, Doriann Glenn, told reporters on Tuesday that Damar’s “heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice.” Glenn said Hamlin needed to be resuscitated on the field and again at the hospital. Based on what Rooney said Wednesday, that information may have been inaccurate.

The positive updates are certainly encouraging, but Hamlin remains in critical condition. One fellow athlete who had a similar incident years ago offered some supportive words for Hamlin this week.