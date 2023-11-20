Bills fan goes viral for his savage customized jersey

A Buffalo Bills fan went viral on Sunday for the savage customized jersey he wore to the game.

The Bills hosted the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. in Week 11 and won 32-6. During the game, a fan was captured on video wearing a customized Bills jersey with the number 32 on the back. The name on the back of the jersey was an interesting one though — “allegedly.”

Yes, that is an attempt at some dark humor by that fan.

Notorious former Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson played for the Bills from 1969-1977. He wore number 32 his entire career. Of course, he was later arrested and tried for allegedly murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Simpson was acquitted in a highly-publicized 1995 criminal case. He was later found guilty of wrongful death and battery in a civil lawsuit.

Is the jersey in poor taste? Sure. Will it get a few laughs? You bet.